Should Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Be Disappointed With Their 57% Profit?

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), which saw its share price increase 57% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 45% in the last three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Hain Celestial Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HAIN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Hain Celestial Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 57%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 0.1% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hain Celestial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

