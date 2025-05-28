Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/05/2022.

The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $1.81 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.11%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 30.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 6.12% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 30.79% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

GUSA seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS US 1000 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS US 1000 Index measures the performance of equity securities of large and mid-capitalization equity issuers covering approximately the largest 1,000 of the free-float market capitalization in the United States.

The ETF has added roughly 1.02% so far this year and was up about 12.99% in the last one year (as of 05/28/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.69 and $53.26.

The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.86% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1007 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, GUSA is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) track a similar index. While SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $606.27 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $646.60 billion. SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA): ETF Research Reports

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.