Should Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 12/28/2015, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Franklin Templeton Investments. It has amassed assets over $827.80 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.27%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.92%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Utilities sector--about 22.40% of the portfolio. Consumer Staples and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) accounts for about 3.12% of total assets, followed by 3m Co (MMM) and Verizon Communications In (VZ).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.43% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

LVHD seeks to match the performance of the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index provides stable income through investment in stocks of profitable U.S. companies with relatively high dividend yields, lower price and earnings volatility.

The ETF has lost about -10.82% so far this year and is down about -6.72% in the last one year (as of 11/01/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.68 and $39.17.

The ETF has a beta of 0.77 and standard deviation of 13.91% for the trailing three-year period. With about 128 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, LVHD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has $46.57 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $95.63 billion. VYM has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

