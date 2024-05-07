Should First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $870.11 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 24.20% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Oscar Health, Inc. (class A) (OSCR) accounts for about 0.49% of total assets, followed by Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 4.32% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FYX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index.

The ETF has added about 0.40% so far this year and was up about 20.72% in the last one year (as of 05/07/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.82 and $93.24.

The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 22.36% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 526 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FYX is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $60.06 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $78.55 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.