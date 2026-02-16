Should First Majestic Silver Stock be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q4 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 27 cents per share.



The company’s fourth-quarter earnings estimates have increased 68.8% over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a surge of 800% from the year-ago number.

Earnings Surprise History

The company has a dismal earnings surprise history, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The earnings surprise is a negative 31.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it reported earnings of seven cents per share, lagging the consensus estimate of 11 cents.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: First Majestic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at 27 cents per share.



Zacks Rank: AG presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AG’s Quarterly Performance

AG’s total production reached 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 4.2 million silver ounces and 41,417 gold ounces. It also includes 14.2 million pounds of zinc, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 37% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 77% surge in silver production. The company’s healthy production is expected to drive the top-line results in the fourth quarter.



It’s worth noting that silver prices have increased significantly over the past year, supported by strong safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions and escalating trade conflicts. Silver has benefited from resilient industrial demand and mounting supply deficits. Demand for solar energy, electronics and electrification now accounts for more than half of global silver demand.



Also, with the acquisition of Gatos Silver in January 2025, First Majestic gained a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer, which is likely to have boosted its performance in the quarter.



However, the company has been facing long-running issues in Mexico, primarily related to a major tax conflict with the Mexican government. It currently owns four operating mines in the country including the likes of Santa Elena Silver/Gold mine, Los Gatos Silver mine, San Dimas Silver/Gold mine, and La Encantada Silver mine. However, the ongoing legal and regulatory issues present a financial and operational risk to these sites.



Also, First Majestic has been incurring high costs and expenses related to an increase in production, labor and other selling costs, along with a rise in integration costs associated with its acquisitions, such as Gatos Silver. The increase in operating expenses is likely to have dented its margins and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

AG’s Price Performance

AG shares have soared 98.8% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Mining - Silver industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 64.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Shares of the company’s peers, Hecla Mining Company HL and Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares have gained 61.7% and 54.9%, respectively, over the same time frame.

First Majestic’s Valuation

First Majestic is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 57.93X, much higher than the industry average of 18.91X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours.



In comparison with AG’s valuation, its peers, Hecla Mining and Pan American Silver, are trading cheaper. Notably, Hecla Mining and Pan American Silver are currently trading at 35.91X and 15.69X, respectively.

Investment Thesis

First Majestic’s market leadership position, diversified assets and strong liquidity position provide it with a competitive advantage to leverage the long-term demand prospects in silver and gold markets.



The company’s healthy production rate, supported by a rise in metal prices and solid demand across solar energy and electronics markets, is expected to drive First Majestic's performance in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s strategic acquisitions and focus on expanding its businesses bode well for its long-term growth.

How Should You Play AG Pre-Q4 Earnings?

First Majestic's solid foothold and persistent strength in gold and silver markets bode well for its growth. Given the strength in most of its served markets, the company has built a sound liquidity position that supports its shareholder-friendly policies.



Despite its expensive valuation, given the positive analyst sentiment and its growth prospects, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this company.

