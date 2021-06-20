Should Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Be Disappointed With Their 38% Profit?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 38% trails the market return. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 18% in three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Fidelity National Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 152%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 38% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Fidelity National Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.92.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FNF Earnings Per Share Growth June 20th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Fidelity National Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Fidelity National Financial's TSR for the last year was 43%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Fidelity National Financial's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 43%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 15%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fidelity National Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fidelity National Financial (including 1 which is concerning) .

Fidelity National Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

