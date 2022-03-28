Should Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2003.

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $4.47 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.21%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.61%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 45% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 9.73% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 49.99% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

ONEQ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Composite TR USD is the market capitalization-weighted index of over 3,300 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The ETF has lost about -10.23% so far this year and it's up approximately 10.62% in the last one year (as of 03/28/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.11 and $62.46.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 25.27% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1021 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ONEQ is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $81.40 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $193.01 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

