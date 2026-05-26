Should Energy Investors Choose REPX Stock Over MGY Right Now?

Riley Exploration Permian REPX and Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY both operate in the U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productionspace, but offer investors two different stories. Riley Exploration Permian is a faster-growing Permian Basin player. Magnolia Oil & Gas is a larger and more stable producer with a disciplined cash-return model. Both companies are generating free cash flow and rewarding shareholders, but the key question is which stock offers the better opportunity right now.

The Case for REPX Stock

REPX is drawing attention because its production growth picked up sharply. In the first quarter of 2026, the company produced 35.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), up strongly from the prior-year level. Oil output averaged 20.2 thousand barrels per day. This matters because oil generally drives better economics than natural gas, especially when gas prices are weak.

The quarter also showed that Riley Exploration Permian can grow while keeping spending under control. Production came in above management’s guidance, while capital spending was lower than expected. For investors, that is an encouraging combination. It means the company is getting more output without overspending.

REPX’s 2026 outlook also supports the growth story. Management expects full-year oil production of 22-23 thousand barrels per day and total production of 37.5-39.5 MBOE/d. That points to meaningful year-over-year growth of more than 30%. Much of the near-term activity is focused on Texas, where infrastructure is more developed. New Mexico could become a bigger contributor later as pipeline capacity improves.

The company is also using its cash flow in a balanced way. During the first quarter, REPX generated $47 million in operating cash flow and $24 million in total free cash flow. It reduced debt by $8 million, repurchased shares and paid a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share. This gives shareholders more than just a production-growth story. They also get debt reduction, buybacks and income.

That said, REPX is not without risk. The biggest issue is weak natural gas and NGL pricing in the Permian Basin. In the first quarter, gas and NGL realizations after fees were negative, meaning those products reduced revenue instead of helping it. This was mainly due to pipeline constraints and weak regional gas prices. The good news is that REPX’s oil-heavy growth plan can help offset some of that pressure.

The Case for MGY Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas is the more established and steady name in this comparison. The company delivered solid first-quarter results, with total production rising 6% year over year to 102.6 MBOE/d. Oil production increased 4% to 40.7 thousand barrels per day.

MGY’s main growth engine remains Giddings, which accounted for 82% of total company volumes in the quarter. Giddings production rose 9% year over year, supported by strong well performance. This gives Magnolia a reliable base for moderate growth.

The company’s biggest strength is its business model. Magnolia focuses on disciplined spending, steady production growth and strong free cash flow. In the first quarter, MGY generated $145.6 million in free cash flow and returned $83.3 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. That represented 57% of its free cash flow.

MGY also has a strong balance sheet. It ended the quarter with $124.4 million in cash and an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility. This gives the company flexibility to handle commodity price swings, invest in assets or continue returning cash to its shareholders.

Another positive is Magnolia’s bolt-on acquisition strategy. In the first quarter, the company spent about $155 million to acquire assets in Karnes and Giddings. These deals added roughly 6,200 net acres and low-decline production. Since the assets are located near Magnolia’s existing operations, they should fit naturally into the company’s development plan.

However, MGY may not offer the same upside potential as REPX right now. Management expects production to grow around 5% in 2026, which is healthy but much slower than REPX’s projected growth. The company also faced higher operating costs during the quarter, which slightly reduced profit margins compared with last year. So, while Magnolia Oil & Gas stands out for its stability, strong balance sheet and shareholder returns, investors looking for faster production growth may find Riley Exploration Permian more attractive.

Price Performance

REPX has clearly been the stronger stock lately. Over the past three months, REPX has gained some 34%, while MGY has risen just around 5%. That gap shows that investors have been more excited about Riley’s faster growth outlook. Magnolia’s smaller gain reflects its steadier, slower-moving profile.

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Valuation

Riley Exploration Permian also looks cheaper. On a forward price-to-earnings basis, MGY trades at about 10.7X, while REPX trades at around 5.7X. In simple terms, investors are paying much less for each dollar of Riley’s expected earnings. MGY’s higher valuation may be justified by its size, balance sheet and consistent free cash flow, but REPX offers more growth at a lower price.

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EPS Estimates

Earnings estimates also give REPX an edge over the longer run. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company points to earnings growth of 9% in 2026 and 50% in 2027.

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For MGY, earnings are expected to grow 59% in 2026 but decline 10% in 2027. While Magnolia has a strong near-term earnings setup, REPX’s 2027 growth outlook looks more attractive.

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Conclusion

Overall, both MGY and REPX currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, but REPX appears to offer the more attractive opportunity at this stage. Magnolia Oil & Gas stands out for its stable operations, strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly approach. However, Riley Exploration Permian offers faster production growth, stronger recent stock momentum, a cheaper valuation and better long-term earnings growth potential. While REPX faces some near-term pressure from weak Permian gas pricing, its oil-focused growth strategy and improving production outlook give it a stronger upside profile right now.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.