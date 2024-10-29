Should EMCOR Stock be Part of Your Portfolio Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the opening bell.



This Fortune 500 company posted stellar results in second-quarter 2024 on the back of strong demand across the business and operational excellence. Amid inflationary pressure, its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analysts’ expectations by 42.7% and increased a whopping 78% year over year. Revenues also grew 20.4% year over year and topped consensus mark by 3.4%. Its second-quarter gross margin expanded 260 basis points (bps), and its operating margin grew 260 bps year over year.



EME observed a strong demand for specialty contracting services, indicating a positive business trajectory. Also, remaining performance obligations approached record levels and the pipeline remained robust. Impressively, the company raised its financial guidance for the year.



This specialty contracting services provider surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters with an average of 36.5%. You can see the historical figures in the chart below.



Earnings & Revenue Expectations for EME

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s third-quarter EPS has remained stable at $4.99 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 38.2% increase on a year-over-year basis.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.68 billion, indicating a rise of 14.9% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Says for EMCOR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EMCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: EMCOR currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: EME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Influencing EME’s Q3 Performance

Despite persistent inflationary and uncertain economic conditions, EMCOR’s revenues and earnings are expected to have increased in the third quarter of 2024. The company has been benefiting from increased project flows from high-tech manufacturing and network and communications market sectors due to solid demand for semiconductor and data center construction projects.



The company is also improving strength in the combined U.S. Construction segments and the U.S. Building Services segment, backed by solid end-market demand as well as top-tier execution initiatives. These tailwinds are likely to have aided its top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, increased material and labor woes are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the third quarter. Potential downturns in global energy markets and supply-chain disruption due to international conflicts could also impact EMCOR's profitability in the quarter-to-be reported.

Price Performance & Valuation

EME’s shares have gained impressively in the year-to-date period (YTD). The stock has surged more than 100% in YTD, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and S&P 500 index.



EME has strongly outperformed other industry players like Dycom Industries, Inc. DY, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD during the same period.



From the valuation point of view, the stock is trading at a premium.



On the contrary, it provides solid investment returns compared to the industry’s average, as reflected in its current trailing 12-month ROE of 32.7% compared with the industry’s 13.4%.

Should You Buy, Hold or Sell EME Before Q3?

Specializing in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services, EMCOR has established itself as a leader in these specialized sectors. The company is expanding its prefabrication and VDC technologies, including BIM, automation, and robotics, which enable it to design, build, and coordinate complex projects efficiently.



With rising trends in energy efficiency and sustainability, EMCOR is well-positioned among its peers. The Mechanical Services division, part of the Building Services segment, is crucial to the company's success, contributing nearly 65% of total revenues through project and retrofit design, installation, repair, and maintenance services.



Despite these strengths, shareholders are advised to hold their positions as potential challenges in the global energy markets, ongoing supply-chain disruptions and global conflicts are still a concern for this industry. Potential investors might consider waiting for a more favorable entry point, as the stock has high valuation.

