Should Dividend Investors Buy PAC Stock After Mexico Travel Warnings?

Key Points

Recent Mexico travel warnings have knocked PAC’s stock, but its core business appears intact.

PAC’s history of weathering disruptions and paying dividends may appeal to patient income investors.

10 stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario Del PacíficoB. De C.v. ›

Recent headlines about Mexico travel safety have jolted sentiment and created volatility for dividend-focused investors in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) (NYSE: PAC). Discover why this internationally exposed business may turn short-term fear into long-term opportunity in the engaging discussion below.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*This video was published on Feb. 24, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Grupo Aeroportuario Del PacíficoB. De C.v. right now?

Before you buy stock in Grupo Aeroportuario Del PacíficoB. De C.v., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Grupo Aeroportuario Del PacíficoB. De C.v. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Loren Horst has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Sciple has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Grupo Aeroportuario Del PacíficoB. De C.v. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.