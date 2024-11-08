Should Diversified Energy Stock Be in Your Portfolio Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Diversified Energy Company Plc DEC is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $258.5 million, while that for earnings is pinned at 30 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate has moved down 48.3% in the past 60 days.

Earnings Whisper for DEC

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Diversified Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DEC has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present.

Factors Shaping DEC’s Upcoming Q3 Results

In August 2024, the company completed the acquisition of certain upstream assets and related infrastructure in the East Texas area of the Central Region from Crescent Pass Energy. Positive synergies from this buyout, along with that of the OakTree acquisition completed earlier, might have contributed favorably to Diversified Energy’s operating results in the third quarter.

However, lower average daily production volume, primarily that of natural gas, might have adversely impacted the company’s revenues, which should be reflected in the upcoming results.

Nevertheless, higher daily production volume and an increased average realized sales price of natural gas liquid (NGL) and oil can be expected to have boosted DEC’s overall top-line performance.

Moreover, the company’s disciplined and consistent hedge program is likely to have improved its operating margin. This must have contributed favorably to its bottom-line performance, outweighing the challenging commodity price environment it has been facing lately.

However, higher employees, administrative costs and professional services owing to investments made in staff and systems and costs related to services required for DEC’s listing on two stock exchanges are likely to have pushed up its general and administrative expenses. This, in turn, might have adversely impacted its overall earnings.

Price Performance & Valuation

While the aforementioned factors may send mixed impulses, a detailed analysis of its year-to-date price performance and the stock’s valuation should help one make a more informed decision.

Diversified Energy shares have lost 12.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Alternative-Energy industry’s surge of 45.9% and the broader Zacks Oils-Energy sector’s growth of 5.9%. It has also lagged the S&P 500’s return of 24.8%.

On the contrary, other industry players, such as Talen Energy Corporation TLN, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and GE Vernova Inc. GEVO, have delivered stellar performances. TLN, CEG and GEVO’s shares have surged 222.1%, 107.4% and 6.38%, respectively, year to date.

Regarding valuation, DEC’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) is 12.69X, a discount to its peer group’s average of 23.94X. This suggests that investors will be paying a lower price than the company's expected earnings growth compared to that of its peers.



Investment Thesis

With the global energy transition underway, there has been a rapid shift in consumers’ preference from fossil fuel to renewable energy, a process that has been impacting the demand of natural gas worldwide. This might have been the reason behind DEC registering a 17.6% year-over-year plunge in its total revenues (including settled hedges) during the first half of 2024. The production volume declined formidably in the same period.

DEC’s financial position does not seem to be very strong at the moment. As of June 30, 2024, the company’s net debt, worth $1.65 billion, increased year over year, while its cash and cash equivalent of $0.03 billion remained quite insignificant compared to the former.

Looking ahead, as industries across the board rapidly adopt renewables as their preferred energy source, the significance of natural gas may diminish considerably over the next few years. With DEC’s portfolio heavily inclined toward natural gas and its unimpressive financial position, the company’s growth opportunities might remain restricted.

Final Thoughts

To summarize, Diversified Energy is likely to disappoint with its third-quarter results, considering the recent downward revision in its earnings estimates, unfavorable Zacks Rank and an unimpressive Earnings ESP.

Also, considering its dismal price performance so far this year and doubtful long-term growth prospects, investors interested in DEC stock should wait until next Tuesday.

