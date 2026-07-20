Should Crypto Investors Go With the VanEck Ethereum ETF or the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF in 2026?

Key Points

VanEck Ethereum ETF provides concentrated exposure to ether with a lower expense ratio than the multi-asset Hashdex fund

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF offers broader diversification across major digital assets but has seen a steeper 1-year decline

VanEck Ethereum ETF exhibits significantly higher price volatility relative to the S&P 500 with a deeper maximum drawdown over the last year

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Choosing between VanEck Ethereum ETF (NYSEMKT:ETHV) and Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) depends on whether an investor seeks pure exposure to one digital asset or a diversified index of major cryptocurrencies.

As the digital asset market matures, investors can now access spot cryptocurrency prices through regulated brokerage accounts. While ETHV focuses exclusively on the price of ether, NCIQ tracks a rules-based, market-cap-weighted index that currently includes Bitcoin and ether. This analysis explores how these different strategies impact cost, risk, and portfolio composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric NCIQ ETHV Issuer Hashdex VanEck Share price $16.22 (as of 2026-07-15) $28.07 (as of 2026-07-15) Expense ratio 0.25% 0.20% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-15) (46.00%) (37.10%) Beta 1.16 2.61 AUM $99.2 million $94.2 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

For cost-conscious investors, the VanEck fund is the more affordable option with a 0.20% expense ratio. While a 0.05% difference may look small, these savings could support long-term compounding, particularly in a high-volatility asset class where price swings are frequent and substantial.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric NCIQ ETHV Max drawdown (1 yr) (57.00%) (67.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 1 year (total return) $540 $629

What's inside

The VanEck Ethereum ETF is a passively managed trust that holds only one asset. Its primary investment objective is to track Ether’s price fluctuations after accounting for operating expenses. This focused approach makes the company more sensitive to the specific technological and regulatory developments affecting the Ethereum network. It launched in 2024.

In contrast, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of nine holdings, providing broader exposure to the crypto ecosystem. Its top holdings include Bitcoin at 79%, Ethereum at 11%, and Ripple (XRP) at 5%. The company maintains cash balances to cover expenses but avoids the use of leverage, derivatives, or stablecoins to achieve its tracking goals. It launched in 2025.

Which fund is the better buy?

Both are cryptocurrency funds, but they have some clear differences investors should take into account.

The primary difference is that the VanEck fund focuses solely on Ether. Ether is appealing to cryptocurrency-minded investors because it offers short-term differentiation from Bitcoin and other digital assets by serving as a leading stablecoin payment network. Ether can be the backbone of future technological innovation due to its dominant network effects, whereas other cryptocurrencies are largely just another form of cash.

Although Ethereum is inherently financial, applications built on Ethereum span the full range of computational possibilities. That offers many possibilities for addressable markets. Ether’s requirement to use the network is central to its investment thesis in the token. In theory, if demand for applications on the Ethereum network increases over time, so should demand for Ether.

On the other hand, the other non-Ether holdings of the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF — NCIQ — are “simply” alternative currencies. The benefit of the more diversified portfolio is that investors get cryptocurrency exposure without having to bet on just one winner, as with ETHV, the VanEck Ethereum ETF. That diversification is evident in NCIQ’s smaller maximum drawdown compared to ETHV.

Performance for both funds compared to each other is mixed. Performance overall is poor. ETHV has lost nearly 47% of its value in 2026, year to date, while NCIQ has surrendered 36%. Over the past 52 weeks, the returns are nearly mirror images, with ETHV losing 36% and NCIQ losing just about 47% of its value.

An investment in one or both of these funds appears to be a buy-low proposition after the past couple of years of negative returns. The diversification among currencies gives NCIQ the nod, even though it has a slightly higher expense ratio.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.