Should Cresco Stock Be in Your Portfolio Post Q4 Earnings?

Cresco Labs CRLBF recently reported fourth-quarter 2025 results. While adjusted earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, sales marginally beat the mark.

This U.S. cannabis company posted an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share, wider than the year-ago period’s loss of 1 cent. Sales declined 8% year over year to $161.6 million.

However, long-term investors typically focus beyond a single quarter’s numbers and assess broader fundamentals. Let’s explore the company’s fundamentals to better understand how to play the stock following its latest results.

Cresco’s Ex-U.S. Expansion Opens a New Growth Avenue

Toward the end of last year, Cresco took an important strategic step toward geographic diversification by expanding beyond the United States and entering the German medical cannabis market. The move marks the company’s first international venture and reflects management’s effort to reduce reliance on the highly competitive and fragmented U.S. cannabis landscape.

Germany currently represents one of the largest medical cannabis markets in Europe, supported by rising patient adoption and evolving regulatory reforms. The market, valued at more than €670 million, is projected to expand significantly over the next several years. By introducing its flagship flower brand into this fast-growing market, Cresco gains access to a regulated, prescription-driven system that typically offers greater pricing stability than many U.S. state markets.

To facilitate the launch, Cresco joined forces with EU GMP-certified manufacturing partner Blossom in Portugal to produce three signature flower SKUs designed for different patient needs. The products are distributed through licensed pharmacies across Germany, ensuring compliance with European quality standards while allowing Cresco to scale efficiently in the region.

Beyond immediate revenue potential, the German launch provides Cresco with a valuable operational foothold in Europe. The initiative has enabled CRLBF to gather insights on patient preferences, product demand and regulatory dynamics, which could help shape future expansion as additional international cannabis markets develop.

Ongoing Challenges in Cresco’s Core U.S. Business

While Cresco’s recent international push offers a pathway toward geographic diversification, it will likely take time before overseas operations contribute meaningfully to revenues. Until then, Cresco is expected to continue generating the vast majority of its sales from the United States. This dependence leaves the company exposed to the challenges of the domestic cannabis industry, which remains highly regulated and increasingly characterized by pricing pressure across several mature markets.

Despite maintaining leading market share positions in multiple states, the challenging operating environment has weighed on performance, with full-year 2025 revenues declining 9.5% year over year to about $656 million.

Cresco expects near-term revenue pressure to persist. In its conference call, management indicated that first-quarter 2026 revenues could decline sequentially due to factors including the company’s exit from California, changes in Michigan’s excise tax structure, normal seasonality and ongoing pricing pressure across key markets.

While CRLBF has taken steps to optimize product mix and improve cultivation efficiencies, management expects gross margins to normalize from the elevated levels reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, partly due to seasonal shifts and competitive pricing dynamics.

Although the company highlights new dispensary openings and cultivation expansions as potential avenues for growth, these initiatives require additional capital and operational investment. This may prove challenging if revenue softness persists.

Competitive Landscape

Cresco competes in an overcrowded market with peers such as Canopy Growth CGC and Tilray Brands TLRY, which are also pursuing similar expansion and cost-optimization strategies.

As CRLBF begins to establish a presence in Europe, its move is likely to attract attention from Canopy and Tilray. This competitive pressure could spur more aggressive strategies from these peers, accelerating sector consolidation and limiting the company’s ability to expand market share rapidly.

CRLBF Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Cresco have underperformed the industry year to date, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Loss per share estimates for 2026 have widened over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play CRLBF Stock?

While Cresco’s international expansion and operational improvements highlight management’s efforts to strengthen the business, the company remains exposed to significant domestic headwinds. Pricing pressure across key U.S. cannabis markets and continued regulatory complexities are likely to weigh on near-term performance. CRLBF’s recent push into Germany, while strategically important, may take time to contribute meaningfully to overall revenues.

Without a sustained improvement in industry pricing dynamics or clearer regulatory support, upside potential for the stock may remain limited in the near term. Cresco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting limited upside and elevated risk for conservative investors.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.