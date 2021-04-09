Should Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Be Disappointed With Their 64% Profit?

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 64% beating the market return of 55% (not including dividends). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 15% in the last three years.

Because Carter Bankshares made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Carter Bankshares actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 8.8%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 64% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CARE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Carter Bankshares will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Carter Bankshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Carter Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

