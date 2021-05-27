Should Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Be Disappointed With Their 72% Profit?

Some Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 39% over the last three months. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 72%.

Given that Broadwind didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Broadwind actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 1.4%. The stock is up 72% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BWEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Broadwind shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Broadwind you should be aware of.

