Should Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Be Disappointed With Their 19% Profit?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) share price is up 19%, but that's less than the broader market return. Broadmark Realty Capital hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Broadmark Realty Capital grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 19% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Broadmark Realty Capital, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BRMK Earnings Per Share Growth June 27th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Broadmark Realty Capital, it has a TSR of 28% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Broadmark Realty Capital shareholders have gained 28% for the year (even including dividends). While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 49%. The last three months haven't been so kind to Broadmark Realty Capital, with the share price gaining just 2.9%. It's not uncommon to see a company's share price between updates to shareholders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Broadmark Realty Capital that you should be aware of before investing here.

Broadmark Realty Capital is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

