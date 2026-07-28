Should BRK.B Stock Be in Your Portfolio Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B is expected to witness an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $95.3 billion, indicating a 3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.24 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second-quarter earnings has moved 1% north in the past 30 days.



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BRK.B’s Decent Earnings Surprise History

Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in two, the average surprise being 7.98%. This is depicted in the following chart.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Berkshire Hathaway

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Berkshire this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: BRK.B has an Earnings ESP of -5.53%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.95 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.24.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-eps-surprise | Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: BRK.B currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape BRK.B’s Q2 Results

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations are expected to have benefited from favorable pricing, strong policy retention, higher average auto premiums, broader market exposure and favorable reserve development in the second quarter. A relatively benign catastrophe environment likely supported underwriting profitability, while continued insurance growth probably expanded the company’s float.



GEICO’s results are likely to reflect policy growth, higher average premiums, lower claims frequency and improved operating efficiency. Insurance investment income may also have increased, supported by higher yields and a larger asset base.



BNSF’s performance could have been pressured by an unfavorable business mix and lower fuel-surcharge revenues. However, higher unit volumes, workforce productivity gains and lower operating expenses are likely to have been offsets.



The utilities and energy segment is expected to have benefited from stronger natural gas pipeline and other energy operations. Meanwhile, Berkshire’s service and retail businesses are likely to have gained from improving economic conditions, stronger consumer activity, revenue growth and margin expansion.



Share buybacks are likely to have supported the bottom line.

BRK.B’s Price Performance & Valuation

The stock has underperformed the industry, its sector and the S&P 500 in the second quarter of 2026.



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The stock is trading at a price-to-book value of 1.47X, in line with the industry. It is attractively valued compared with other insurers like The Progressive Corporation PGR and The Allstate Corporation ALL.



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Investment Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations remain central to its business model, generating roughly a quarter of total revenues and supporting long-term growth. Although catastrophe losses can cause volatility in underwriting results, Berkshire’s diversified businesses provide considerable financial stability.



Insurance float—the premiums collected before claims are paid—expanded from about $114 billion in 2017 to $176.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This large, low-cost funding base enables Berkshire to invest in high-quality assets and businesses, including Apple, Coca-Cola, BNSF Railway and its utility operations, strengthening long-term earnings potential.



Berkshire’s robust balance sheet and substantial liquidity support continued share repurchases, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and helping enhance shareholder value over time.

How to Play BRK.B Stock

Berkshire Hathaway, a conglomerate with over 90 subsidiaries spanning a wide range of industries, brings diversification and dynamism to shareholders’ portfolios. The spotlight now shifts to the next chapter, with Greg Abel as CEO.



Berkshire’s insurance business is likely to have benefited from a well-performing insurance business as well as higher interest income from short-term investments. Continued strong performance across all other segments instills confidence in long-term growth. It will be a wise move to add the stock to one's portfolio.



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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.