Should BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) share price is up 89% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. It is also impressive that the stock is up 63% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

BrightSphere Investment Group was able to grow EPS by 63% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 89% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BSIG Earnings Per Share Growth June 30th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on BrightSphere Investment Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BrightSphere Investment Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 90% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BrightSphere Investment Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BrightSphere Investment Group (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

