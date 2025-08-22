Should Boston Scientific Stock Be in Your Portfolio Right Now?

Boston Scientific’s BSX second-quarter 2025 performance was driven by its robust expansion of operations across different geographies outside the United States. The company’s impressive growth within the MedSurg arm provides a favorable opportunity for growth. Meanwhile, headwinds like currency fluctuations and a dull macro scenario pose concern for Boston Scientific’s operations.

Year to date, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's shares have rallied 18.1% compared with the industry and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively.

The renowned manufacturer of medical devices and products has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion. BSX beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.11%.

Let us delve deeper.

Upsides for BSX Stock

Persistent International Expansion: Within its international regions, Boston Scientific is putting additional efforts to expand its foothold in the emerging markets, which have strong growth potentials based on economic conditions, healthcare sectors and global capabilities. In the second quarter of 2025, despite geopolitical weaknesses, emerging markets registered sturdy revenue growth of 12.1% operationally, year over year.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), the company is successfully expanding its base banking on its diverse portfolio, new launches and commercial execution with healthy underlying market demand. In the second quarter, EMEA sales grew 1.8% operationally. In Asia Pacific (“APAC”), it registered strong growth across China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Sales in the region grew 15.4% operationally in the second quarter despite ongoing volume-based procurement (VBP) pressures in China.

Impressive MedSurg Market Share Gain: Boston Scientific is consistently gaining market share within its MedSurg segment. The Endoscopy business within MedSurg delivered a strong quarter, growing 8% globally and achieving double-digit growth in the United States. This performance was driven by robust results from anchor products, including EXALT-D, MANTIS, AXIOS, and OverStitch, with notable growth from both ESG and closure procedures. Urology sales grew 28% operationally in the second quarter, driven by the Stone Management and Prosthetic Urology franchises and double-digit growth in Rezum, which received an expanded indication for large glands in the United States during the quarter.

Within Neuromodulation, sales grew 6.6% in the second quarter, with mid-teens growth in the brain franchise, led by continued adoption of Cartesia X/HX leads and Illumina 3D in the United States. The pain franchise grew mid-single digits, led by strong double-digit growth in Intracept.

Downsides for BSX Stock

Exposure to Currency Movement: With Boston Scientific recording 40% of its sales from the international market, it remains highly exposed to currency fluctuations. Unfavorable currency movements have been a major dampener over the past few quarters, as in the case of other important MedTech players. In the second quarter of 2025, the company had 1.2% headwind from foreign exchange on revenues.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Macroeconomic Headwinds Dent Growth: Boston Scientific continues to face a challenging business environment caused by industry-wide macroeconomic pressures, including geopolitical tensions, global supply-chain disruptions and labor market instability. International conflicts and retaliatory trade actions have increased global risks, while volatile financial markets and fluctuating prices for goods and services are squeezing profitability. The company expects the full-year 2025 tariff impact to be approximately $100 million; tariffs still underscore the heightened complexity of the current environment.

BSX Stock’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has moved north 2.1% to $2.91 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $19.49 billion, indicating a 16.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Envista NVST, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX.

Envista has an estimated earnings growth rate of 15.8% for fiscal 2026 compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 11.7% growth. Shares of the company have rallied 15.3% compared with the industry’s 4% growth. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.5%.

NVST sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26% compared with the industry’s 14.2%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 30.6%. PAHC’s shares have surged 63.9% compared with the industry’s 4.1% growth in the past year.

IDEXX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 2% compared to the industry’s -5%. Shares of the company have rallied 30.1% against the industry’s 15.8% decline. IDXX’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.1%.

