Should Bandwidth Stock Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?

Bandwidth Inc. BAND is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings before the opening bell on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $217 million and 36 cents per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for BAND for 2026 have remained static at $1.79 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have increased 1.5% to $2.02.

BAND Estimate Trend



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Earnings Surprise History

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.06%, on average, beating estimates on the previous two occasions. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.75%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bandwidth for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Bandwidth currently has an ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

During the to-be-reported quarter, Bandwidth launched Build, a platform that enables AI agents to independently access the Bandwidth Communications Cloud for voice, messaging and authentication capabilities. The launch expands the company's AI-focused communications offerings and strengthens its position in the emerging AI agent ecosystem by enabling developers to integrate real-time communications into AI-driven applications. This is likely to have supported communications platform revenues in the second quarter of 2026, with a significant revenue impact expected as customer adoption accelerates.



Bandwidth's usage-based business model is likely to have benefited from higher communications traffic during the June quarter. Growing demand for voice, messaging and authentication services across its enterprise customer base is expected to have increased platform utilization and interaction volumes, supporting usage-based communications platform revenues. Higher usage by existing customers and continued adoption of the company's cloud communications services are likely to have contributed to top-line growth during the second quarter.



In the quarter under review, Bandwidth's continued investments in strengthening its communications infrastructure and expanding its global platform capabilities are likely to have enhanced service reliability and scalability for enterprise customers. The company's focus on delivering carrier-grade network performance and supporting mission-critical communications is expected to have reinforced its competitive position in the CPaaS market. These investments are likely to have improved operating efficiency and strengthened the company's ability to support increasing communications volumes, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Bandwidth shares have surged 261.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 102.9%, outperforming competitors like Twilio Inc. TWLO and RingCentral, Inc. RNG. Twilio has gained 49%, and RingCentral has rallied 87.3% over the said time frame.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Bandwidth appears to be relatively cheaper compared to the industry but trades above its mean. Going by the price-to-sales ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 2.1 forward sales, lower than 9.2 for the industry but higher than the stock’s mean of 0.65.



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Investment Considerations

Bandwidth's long-term growth prospects remain supported by its focus on expanding its enterprise business and improving financial performance. As demand for cloud communications continues to grow, the company is expected to benefit from its scalable business model and disciplined execution. The company's ability to deliver consistent revenue growth while enhancing margins and profitability is likely to remain a key area of focus for investors.



The company's strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation provide financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities. Successful execution of its long-term strategy, combined with disciplined cost management and continued expansion of its enterprise business, should strengthen Bandwidth's competitive position and support long-term shareholder value.

End Note

Bandwidth is steadily strengthening its position in the cloud communications market through continued innovation and consistent execution. The company's ability to adapt to evolving enterprise communication needs and capitalize on favorable industry trends should support its growth trajectory over the long term. With a solid business model, improving financial profile and a Zacks Rank #1, BAND appears to be a smart investment option at present.

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Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.