Should AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit?

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, the aim of the game is to pick stocks that do better than an index fund. One such company is The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK), which saw its share price increase 54% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 46% (not including dividends). Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

AZEK wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year AZEK saw its revenue grow by 17%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 54% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AZEK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

AZEK is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

AZEK shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 54% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 8.3% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. If you would like to research AZEK in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like AZEK better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

