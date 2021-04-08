Should AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Be Disappointed With Their 17% Profit?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) share price is up 17% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 13% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

AvalonBay Communities was able to grow EPS by 4.6% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 17% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

NYSE:AVB Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for AvalonBay Communities the TSR over the last year was 22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

AvalonBay Communities provided a TSR of 22% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AvalonBay Communities (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

