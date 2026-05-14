Should ASTS Stock Be Part of Your Portfolio Post Q1 Earnings Miss?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS reported soft first-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings and revenues both fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Net loss in the reported quarter was $191 million or a loss of 66 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. Quarterly revenues increased to $14.7 million from $0.72 million in the year-ago quarter. However, it fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.2 million.

Concerns for ASTS

ASTS is building a global satellite broadband constellation. This is a highly capital-intensive venture. As of March 31, 2026, the company has disclosed approximately $1.8 billion of gross capitalized property and equipment costs. Bluebird satellite development, launch payments, manufacturing facilities, ground infrastructure, assembly and test equipment require substantial investment continuously.



In large-scale operations such as ASTS, execution risk remains a major concern for investors. The company has to simultaneously execute satellite manufacturing, telecom integration, regulatory approvals and eventually commercial activation. Recently, AST SpaceMobile announced that BlueBird 7 was placed into a lower-than-planned orbit during the New Glenn 3 mission. Although the satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle and powered on, the company stated that the altitude was insufficient to sustain operations, and the satellite is expected to de-orbit. Such incidents highlight the execution risks more clearly.



It is to be noted that although ASTS has demonstrated technology success, large-scale consumer adoption, pricing models, carrier monetization and long-term economics are still unproven. Investors are pricing on ASTS’ large-scale monetization, the company’s growing prowess in direct-to-cell technology. However, high dependence on telecom partners, regulatory complexities and scaling the ground infrastructure will be a complex endeavor.



Competition in direct-to-device satellite communications is increasing rapidly. Existing and new industry leaders like SpaceX’s Starlink, Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Globalstar, Inc. GSAT are also expanding their satcom infrastructure. Hence, to combat such competitive pressure, ASTS has to continuously customize its network offerings and invest heavily in network expansion, which can increase operating costs and reduce margins.

ASTS Benefits From Portfolio Strength, Innovation

AST SpaceMobile is targeting one of the largest telecom opportunities globally. The company aims to deliver cellular broadband directly from space to normal smartphones without using any specialized devices. ASTS has highlighted that nearly 6 billion phones worldwide still face coverage gaps. This creates a large total addressable market for the company across rural connectivity, maritime and remote areas, disaster recovery, government and defense communications. Compatibility with existing telecom infrastructure, direct 4G/5G connectivity are major advantages.



ASTS is placing strong emphasis on manufacturing scale-up. It owns the intellectual property and controls the manufacturing process for approximately 95% of all sub-systems used in its Block 2 BlueBird satellites. The company has also expanded its supplier base to reduce dependence on a single supplier and strengthen its supply chain.

It has been disclosed that the dedicated micron production facility in Texas is now fully operational. Microns are critical electronic components used inside its BlueBird satellites.



Owning end-to-end manufacturing allows ASTS to stockpile critical inputs earlier and manage procurement timing more proactively. The company is developing manufacturing facilities in Florida. It aims to expand production facilities to over 500,000 square feet globally. Such an initiative gives production stability and supports the company’s goal of ramping satellite deployment rapidly.



AST SpaceMobile has strategically partnered with leading telecom companies to grant customers easy access to its technology. Collaborations with Rakuten, AT&T, Verizon and TELUS have expanded its international footprint and strengthened long-term commercial opportunities. It recently secured approval from the FCC to deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites to provide supplemental cellular coverage from space directly to standard smartphones in the United States. The approval enables ASTS to use premium low-band spectrum in coordination with Verizon, AT&T and FirstNet, strengthening its regulatory position and supporting broader commercial deployment plans.

Price Performance

ASTS has gained 185.1% in the past year compared with the wireless equipment industry’s growth of 57.6%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



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It has underperformed its competitors, such as Viasat and Globalstar. ViaSat has returned 522.4% while Globalstar has surged 341.2% during this period.

Estimate Revision Trend of ASTS

Earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of ASTS

From a valuation standpoint, ASTS is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry. AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 74.36, well above the industry.



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End Note

Gateway hardware sales and U.S. Government contracts are primarily driving ASTS’s top-line growth. Its vertically integrated manufacturing strategy, focus on improving the supply chain, will likely bring long-term benefits. Comprehensive patent portfolio, growing telecom partner base are added advantages. However, in a high capital-intensive business model, execution risk remains a major concern. It heavily relies on third-party launch providers. Any failure, delay or underperformance by these providers is likely to disrupt the timely deployment of its satellites. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASTS appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.