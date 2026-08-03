Should Applovin Stock Be in Your Portfolio Before Q2 Earnings?

AppLovin Corporation APP will report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $3.72, indicating 64.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $1.94 billion, implying 54% year-over-year growth. There have been no changes or revisions to analyst estimates lately.

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The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 8.4%.

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Q2 Earnings Beat Not Likely for APP

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for APP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

APP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APP’s Price Dynamics and Valuation

The stock has plunged 41% year to date, compared with the broader industry's 10% decline, but the sell-off has not made valuations compelling.

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Even after the correction, ARM continues to trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 21X, above the industry average of 20.79X. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 13.82X, way above the industry average of 2.8X, suggesting the stock remains far from inexpensive.

Investment Considerations

AppLovin’s growth story remains firmly intact, with demand for its AI-powered advertising and app monetization platform continuing to accelerate. Sustained expansion reflects increasing adoption of AppLovin’s AI-enhanced advertising solutions, particularly improvements driven by its Axon platform. The company has also broadened its reach beyond its traditional gaming customer base into larger e-commerce and digital advertising markets, creating new opportunities for long-term expansion.

Although rapid revenue growth continues to attract investor attention, AppLovin’s profitability may represent its greatest long-term strength. The company is increasingly generating revenues from higher-margin software offerings, allowing a much larger percentage of incremental sales to flow directly to the bottom line. This favorable business mix, combined with disciplined cost management, has significantly improved operating efficiency over the past several quarters.

Despite these positives, the early-stage nature of its e-commerce initiatives and elevated valuation contribute to a balanced investment case. With the company carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a cautious stance appears appropriate as investors weigh the company’s structural strengths against near-term uncertainties. Existing shareholders may benefit from staying invested to capture long-term upside, while new investors could consider waiting for greater clarity or more attractive entry points.

How AppLovin Compares With Key U.S. Peers

The Trade Desk TTD operates a leading demand-side platform built around programmatic advertising and data-driven targeting. While the company benefits from strong relationships with premium brands and advertisers, its margin profile tends to be more sensitive to fluctuations in advertising spending. In many ways, The Trade Desk focuses on scale and reach, while AppLovin concentrates more heavily on performance and efficiency.

Unity Software U also participates in the advertising ecosystem through its real-time 3D platform and monetization tools for developers. However, Unity’s advertising business remains closely tied to the developer community and has been more volatile. Unlike AppLovin, Unity is still working to balance growth with consistent profitability, which makes AppLovin’s margin stability a notable differentiator among these peers.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.