Should Apple (AAPL) Buy Roblox (RBLX) as Metaverse M&A Takes Off?

Should Apple (AAPL) partner or buy Roblox (RBLX), the fast-growing online gaming platform, to integrate it with its upcoming XR virtual reality (VR) headset as the metaverse gains traction?

“Apple would be smart to buy Roblox,” said Metaverse expert Wagner James Au, noting that absorbing the firm, which has 66 million users, could help the iPhone maker scale in the metaverse where Meta (META) continues to grow as part of its new raison d'être. “Most Roblox users are on Android phones, so it would make sense for Apple to integrate the platform to boost engagement and monetization opportunities for its future iPhones, or Macs. With thousands of games, Roblox could also provide a content treasure trove for the XR.”

Apple has announced a “special event” June 5, which metaverse fans expect will herald the launch of the much-awaited goggles. At $3,000 a pop, they are expected to offer a combination of augmented and VR experiences for Apple product enthusiasts. While Apple has been quiet on the launch, analysts expect it will introduce XR as a metaverse experiment that if successful, will be deployed into the mass market.

Struggling technology

The potential tie-ups come as the metaverse is struggling to find its feet. Essentially, the technology enables people to interact in highly immersive, 3D worlds through avatars or virtual versions of themselves. Metaverse platforms became hugely popular in Covid-19’s aftermath when a slew of start-ups launched celebrity-inspired real-estate properties on Roblox but also on crypto networks such as Decentraland and Sandbox. Rapper Snoop Dog, socialite Paris Hilton and others joined the party, sending digital real-estate property prices into the stratosphere.

Firms including Gucci, Nike and Warner Music also bought land to bolster profits through advertising, marketing, socializing and entertaining strategies. The industry crashed with last year’s tech and crypto meltdown, sending valuations into a tailspin and leaving gaming as its main use case. Amid this trend, VanEck’s Product Manager JP Lee agreed bagging Roblox would add value for Apple, which already rakes in huge fees by offering it on its App store.

“It would make a lot of sense,” he said. “Apple has a ton of users so offering Roblox to them could help enhance their customer experience.” Lee noted Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and other tech majors could also eye Roblox or other Metaverse plays to “buy into the space versus having to develop their offers from scratch.”

Strong Growth

Roblox’s fast growth makes it an appealing takeover target. For the first quarter of 2023, average daily active users or DAUs soared 22% to 66 million while engagement hours totaled 14.5 billion, up 23% from a year ago and marking a record high for the firm, which stock has soared 34% this year.

“They started as mainly a kids platform but have become more sophisticated with powerful tools and a cross-gaming capabilities (meaning people can play on mobile and PCs) that’s helping them win new users,” said James Au, whose recent book, Making a Metaverse That Matters: From Snow Crash & Second Life to A Virtual World Worth Fighting For, dispels some of the myths surrounding the technology.

Roblox operates the Frontlines game, which experts say has highly customizable avatars and accessories that have won the hearts of gamers, who can also play on external platforms such as Nintendo or Xbox. This advantage sets it apart from Meta’s Horizon Worlds network which does not have cross-gaming or external platform functionalities. Roblox is also free to play while Horizons World requires users plug into a Quest 2 headset at a heavy price tag, according to James Au.

To be fair, Meta plans to launch a Horizon World’s mobile, tablet and PC version in coming months, as well as to improve avatars that have reportedly kept users on the fringes. It also continues to reassure investors that its metaverse vision remains on track. Last week, executives said augmented and virtual reality will have a “transformative” role in job training and education and insisted generative AI, behind the ChatGPT phenomenon, can coexist, not spell death, with the metaverse.

Microsoft’s new targets?

Meanwhile, analysts said Microsoft, which was recently dealt a blow after regulators blocked its $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI), could acquire privately-held VR Chat or Rec Room, two social media and gaming platforms that are popular on its Xbox network.

“VR Chat could be a juicy target for Microsoft,” said one analyst requesting anonymity, “VR Chat is integrated with Xbox and has a very large user community.”

Other tie-ups could see Roblox or Epic Games’ other hugely popular Fortnite game, swallowing the failed crypto start-ups to integrate their non-fungible token (NFT) monetization tokens, added Lee. “If Fortnight turns to NFTs, that could go a long way into metaverse adoption versus some start-up crypto native firm that will have a hard time bringing in gamers,” Lee said.

