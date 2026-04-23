Should Amphenol Stock Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q1 Earnings?

Amphenol APH is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



The company expects first-quarter 2026 earnings between 91 cents and 93 cents per share, indicating growth between 44% and 48% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has increased by a penny to 95 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 50.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $6.90 billion and $7 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth in the 43-45% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $7.11 billion, indicating an increase of 47.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus Estimate Trend



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Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.48%.

Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Drive Amphenol’s Q1 Results

Amphenol’s to-be-reported quarter's results are expected to have benefited significantly from sustained artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments, a diversified end markets, continued defense modernization spending and strong contribution from acquisitions. These have been driving order growth, which surged 68% year over year and 38% sequentially to $8.431 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.31 to 1. Order momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Amphenol has expanded its portfolio and market reach through targeted acquisitions across communications, medical and defense verticals. A plethora of acquisitions — Trexon, Rochester sensors, CIT, Lutze, CommScope’s Andrew business, LifeSync, Narda-MITEQ, XMA, Q Microwave, and others — have been driving Amphenol’s prospects. The CCS buyout enhanced Amphenol’s competitive positioning by enhancing its ability to offer fiber optics at scale. The company can now offer a complete end-to-end interconnect solution, and the acquisition positions APH as an important partner across the entire system architecture design decisions. This is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, APH expects commercial air and automotive end-market sales to moderate sequentially in the first quarter of 2026. Mobile devices are expected to decline in the 30% range due to seasonality.

APH Shares Beat Sector, Valuation Stretched

Amphenol shares have appreciated 9.6% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 7.6%.



APH has outperformed TE Connectivity TEL but lagged Corning GLW and Belden BDC, YTD. While TE Connectivity shares dropped 2.8%, Corning and Belden shares have appreciated 92.8% and 12.8%, respectively, over the same time frame.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



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APH stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings, APH is trading at 32.30X, higher than the broader sector’s 25.32X, TE Connectivity’s 18.76X, and Belden’s 15.61X. However, Amphenol is trading below Corning’s multiple of 30.53.

APH Stock Overvalued



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Strategic Acquisitions Boost Long-Term Growth Prospects

Amphenol’s strategy of expanding its portfolio as well as end-markets through acquisitions has been a key catalyst over the trailing 12-month period. Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across datacom, aerospace and defense markets. Acquisitions added roughly $2 billion to revenues in 2025, while the CCS business is expected to contribute roughly $4.1 billion in revenues for 2026.



Moreover, a diversified end-market bodes well for APH’s top-line growth prospects. IT datacom now contributes 36-38% of sales, while industrial, automotive, defense, mobile and communications networks all contributed meaningfully to 2025 revenues. This reduces APH’s reliance on any single end market.



Amphenol generates solid cash flow, which allows management the opportunity to invest in product innovations, acquisitions and business development. In 2025, operating cash flow was $5.4 billion, whereas the free cash flow was $4.4 billion. The company returned nearly $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2025.

Conclusion

Amphenol’s AI-driven growth, accretive acquisitions and steady demand in defense and commercial aerospace end-markets support growth prospects. These factors, along with strong liquidity, make APH an attractive stock to buy ahead of the first-quarter 2026 results and justify the premium valuation.



APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.