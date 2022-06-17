Should Amazon Take Notes on Roku's and Walmart's Partnership?

Video streaming is becoming essential to how consumers watch content, and advertisers must adjust to the trend. Today's video focuses on the partnership between Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to bring commerce to TV ads. While this partnership benefits both, I believe Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) can learn a thing or two. Check out the short video below to learn more.

