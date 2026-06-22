Should Amazon Investors Be Concerned That New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Isn't Cutting Interest Rates?

Key Points

At least half of the 18 Fed meeting participants expect at least one rate hike this year.

As a dominant business, Amazon has demonstrated it can perform well across various macro environments.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in an enviable position when it comes to capturing consumer spending. This is true thanks to its dominant retail presence, which is bolstered by the extremely popular Prime membership.

Consequently, the business can be impacted by changes to monetary policy, particularly if it alters people's confidence about the broader economy. On a similar note, new Fed chair Kevin Warsh gave investors in this "Magnificent Seven" stock something to think about.

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Should the central bank's decision not to cut interest rates concern Amazon shareholders?

During Warsh's first meeting as chairman of the Federal Reserve, there was a unanimous decision to keep the benchmark fed funds rate unchanged. And of the 18 meeting participants, nine indicated they expect at least one rate hike before 2026 ends.

Given that inflation is at a three-year high, this stance shouldn't come as a surprise.

Amazon shareholders don't have any reason to worry. The company has shown that it can succeed in various rate environments. Its overall revenue rose a healthy 9.4% in 2022 and 11.8% in 2023, an extreme example that was around the time the Fed rapidly raised interest rates to combat surging inflation.

Investors should come away with a valuable lesson here. Pay less attention to what any central bank official says or does. Instead, focus more of your time and effort on tracking the fundamentals of stocks in your universe.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.