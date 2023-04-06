Should ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/30/2016.

The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $204.73 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.48%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.93%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 27.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) accounts for about 2.37% of total assets, followed by Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) and Encompass Health Corp. (EHC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 21.65% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

OUSM seeks to match the performance of the FTSE Russell US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 3% Capped Index before fees and expenses. The OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend Index is designed to reflect the performance of publicly-listed small-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States exhibiting high quality, low volatility and high dividend yields.

The ETF has added about 3.75% so far this year and it's up approximately 2.30% in the last one year (as of 04/06/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $29.99 and $37.55.

The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 20.74% for the trailing three-year period. With about 117 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, OUSM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $48.33 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $64.95 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

