Should Alex Jones Return To Twitter? Elon Musk To Poll X Users, Says Permanent Bans Should Be 'Extremely Rare'

Elon Musk has been mulling over the possibility of reinstating the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he will conduct a user poll about the same.

What Happened: On Thursday, a year after the tech billionaire’s commitment to maintain the ban on Jones, infamous for propagating conspiracy theories, including the claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a staged event, Musk indicated a potential comeback for him on X, reported CNBC.

The previous leadership banned Jones on Twitter for breaking the company’s “abusive behavior rules.”

See Also: Charlie Munger Admired Bezos And Musk, But Passed On Amazon, Tesla At First: ‘You Have To Let Ideas Die’

While replying to a user’s query about Jones’s return, Musk said, “Will consider,” adding that for a global town square-like platform, “permanent bans should be extremely rare.”

The tech mogul also highlighted the Community Notes feature, saying that if Jones posts “something false on this platform,” he will get corrected.

Will consider. In general, since this platform aspires to be the global town square, permanent bans should be extremely rare. Also, if he does say something false on this platform, then @CommunityNotes will correct him, whereas that would not be the case elsewhere. Let's hold…

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

It is important to note that since acquiring Twitter for a whopping $44 billion in October last year, Musk has reactivated some high-profile accounts that were banned on the platform. This includes the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the tech mogul last year said “no” to a user’s plea to reinstate Jones, referring to his personal tragedy of losing his firstborn child.

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Jones has been in the limelight lately due to his scheduled appearance on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show on X.

He previously sought bankruptcy protection after being directed to pay almost $1.5 billion to families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. The families later suggested a settlement with Jones amounting to a minimum of $85 million over 10 years, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This news comes at a time when X is already grappling with controversies.

Earlier this week, former Twitter security chief Alan Rosa filed a lawsuit against Musk and the platform, alleging his unjust dismissal was due to his opposition to the tech billionaire’s cost-cutting measures, which threatened regulatory compliance.

Musk also faced backlash for endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy in a post on X, although he apologized during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Forum.

However, Musk also told advertisers to “go f*** yourself” after major companies like Apple and Disney halted advertising on X, further straining the platform’s financial health.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Intensifies Battle With Disney: ‘I Think Walt Disney’s Turning In His Grave Faster Than A Drill Bit’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.