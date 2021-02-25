Should a U.S. Earnings Peak in Q4-21 Scare You?

Let’s take a look at the global macro outlook now with Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Let’s start with World Economic Growth. What are you looking at there?

2. We’ve discussed earnings growth arriving earlier than expected. But I’mseeing in your macro outlook the S&P 500 EPS snapback peaking in the fourth quarter of this year. What’s up with that?

3. What about the fixed income market?

4. Where’s the dollar headed this year?

5. What will be the main drivers of energy this year?

6. As for the base metals, Copper lower and Gold flat, is that correct?

7. Are you looking for an uptick in Ag Products? If so, will that feed the flames of inflation in food prices?

8. You’re eyeing up three top automakers. Toyota (TM), Daimler (DDAIF) and AB Volvo (VLVLY).

That’s the latest on the global macro outlook fromour Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AB Volvo (VLVLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Daimler AG (DDAIF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.