Shougang Fushan Resources Group (639) Price Target Decreased by 17.07% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Shougang Fushan Resources Group (639) has been revised to 2.80 / share. This is an decrease of 17.07% from the prior estimate of 3.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.05 to a high of 3.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from the latest reported closing price of 2.06 / share.

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Maintains 20.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 20.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shougang Fushan Resources Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 639 is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.76% to 222,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,762K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,834K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 7.35% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 23,277K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,022K shares, representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 21.73% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,961K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,596K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,540K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 3.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

