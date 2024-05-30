Shougang Fushan Confirms Board Reshuffle and Resolutions

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (HK:0639) has released an update.

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited announced successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval. The meeting also witnessed the retirement of Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law as an Independent Non-executive Director and the appointment of Mr. Shi Yubao to the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. Shareholders demonstrated strong support for the company’s direction, including the authorization to issue and buy back shares.

For further insights into HK:0639 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.