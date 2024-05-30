News & Insights

Shougang Fushan Confirms Board Reshuffle and Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (HK:0639) has released an update.

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited announced successful passage of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval. The meeting also witnessed the retirement of Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law as an Independent Non-executive Director and the appointment of Mr. Shi Yubao to the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. Shareholders demonstrated strong support for the company’s direction, including the authorization to issue and buy back shares.

