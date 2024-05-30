News & Insights

Shougang Fushan Announces Board Restructuring

May 30, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (HK:0639) has released an update.

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, has announced revisions to the roles and functions of its Board of Directors, effective from May 30, 2024. The update involves changes in the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors and also details the composition of four key committees – Executive, Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. This restructuring is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s governance and strategic direction.

