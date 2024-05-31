Shougang Concord Announces New Board Structure

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced its Board of Directors effective from 1 June 2024, which includes Ms. Sun Yajie as Chairman, along with a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The Board committees have also been assigned, with the roles and functions of each member detailed, indicating a structured governance framework for the company.

