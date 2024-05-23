News & Insights

Stocks

Shoucheng Holdings Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at the 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included adopting audited financial statements, declaring a final dividend for the year, re-electing board directors, re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, and granting mandates for share issuance and buyback. The approval rates for the resolutions were exceptionally high, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:0697 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.