Shoucheng Holdings Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has announced that all resolutions presented at the 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included adopting audited financial statements, declaring a final dividend for the year, re-electing board directors, re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, and granting mandates for share issuance and buyback. The approval rates for the resolutions were exceptionally high, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

