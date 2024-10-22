News & Insights

Shoucheng Holdings to Announce Q3 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 1, 2024, to approve and publish its third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. This announcement is crucial for investors and market watchers interested in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

