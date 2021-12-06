ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) insiders sold US$11m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ShotSpotter

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gary Lauder, sold US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$39.55 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$33.28. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ShotSpotter than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:SSTI Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

ShotSpotter Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at ShotSpotter, over the last three months. In total, Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart bought US$174k worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider selling worth US$53k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does ShotSpotter Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ShotSpotter insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ShotSpotter Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in ShotSpotter, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ShotSpotter you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

