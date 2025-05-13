SHOTSPOTTER Earnings Results: $SSTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHOTSPOTTER ($SSTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $28,350,000, beating estimates of $27,451,402 by $898,598.

SHOTSPOTTER Insider Trading Activity

SHOTSPOTTER insiders have traded $SSTI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH A. CLARK (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,290 shares for an estimated $592,263 .

. ALAN R. STEWART (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,750 shares for an estimated $366,927 .

. NASIM GOLZADEH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,793 shares for an estimated $146,687 .

. ERIN EDWARDS (SVP, SALES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 801 shares for an estimated $11,515.

SHOTSPOTTER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of SHOTSPOTTER stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

