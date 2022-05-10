Shorter-dated Sri Lanka dollar bonds slip after deadly clashes, political turmoil

Sri Lanka's shorter-dated sovereign dollar bonds slipped as much as 1 cent on Tuesday, a day after protests over the government's handling of the economic crisis turned deadly, killing seven people and injuring more than 200.

The 2025 USY8137FAE89=TE and 2026 USY8137FAF54=TE bonds traded at deeply distressed levels of around 41 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data. Longer-dated issues eked out small gains. USY8137FAH11=TE

The premium demanded by investors to hold Sri Lanka debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries widens to 3,433 basis points, its highest in three weeks, according to the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index. JPMEGDSRLR

