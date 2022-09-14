Shorter-dated bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on U.S. inflation data

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Short-dated government bond yields in the U.S. and the euro area hit fresh multi-year highs after U.S. inflation data surprised on the upside the day before.

Germany's 2-year bond yield rose 4 bps to its highest since July 2011 of 1.438%. DE2YT=RR

U.S. 2-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2007 at 3.804%, up 3 bps. US2YT=RR

Analysts said central banks were committed to raising rates aggressively to tame inflation, despite recession risks.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Samuel Indyk)

