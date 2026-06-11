Shorter-Acting Neuromodulators Remain An Exciting Path, Says TrenibotE Investigator

(RTTNews) - Dr. Philip Werschler, dermatologist and clinical investigator for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)'s investigational TrenibotulinumtoxinE program, that received a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provided an update on how complete response letters work and also on what a Serotype E Toxin could add to the category.

TrenibotE is an investigational botulinum neurotoxin serotype E (BoNT/E) neuromodulator, also known as "TrenibotulinumtoxinE," in evaluation for the treatment of glabellar lines (fine lines in the area between eyebrows just above the nose), which is potentially characterised for a rapid onset after administration as per published descriptions. In April 2026, AbbVie received a CRL from the FDA for its biologics license application (BLA) for its investigational candidate TrenibotE (trenibotulinum toxin E) in the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

The CRL notified AbbVie of manufacturing-related concerns, and the FDA requested additional information about manufacturing processes.

Also, no safety or efficacy concerns or additional clinical trial requests were requested by the FDA, stated AbbVie.

AbbVie said that it could address the FDA's comments promptly and submit a thorough response in the coming months.

With respect to understanding how a CRL fits the approval path, Philip said, "When that list is focused on manufacturing, the work that follows is process work, and it happens routinely in this field."

Most aesthetic neuromodulators currently in clinical use are based on botulinum toxin type A. TrenibotE is categorized under botulinum neurotoxin serotype E (BoNT/E), has different pharmacologic characteristics.

Published descriptions differentiate TrenibotE for having a rapid onset, with effects reported as early as eight hours after administration, and a short duration of roughly two to three weeks.

Based on what Philip said, in practice he has heard from patients who are cautious about neuromodulators because they involve committing to several months of effects.

He also added, "Whether any individual product earns approval is for the FDA to determine, but shorter-acting toxins are a genuinely interesting direction for the field."

AbbVie is a commercial-stage research-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and marketing therapies for immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, and aesthetics.

Its commercial products include Skyrizi to treat autoimmune diseases, Rinvoq to treat inflammatory diseases, and more.

AbbVie shares closed Wednesday at $226.05, up 0.49%.

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