Shortened Thanksgiving Week Packed Full With Economic Data

Next week brings Thanksgiving, as well as Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping events of the year. While Wall Street will be quiet during the second half of the holiday-shortened week, the first half will be packed to the brim with fresh economic indicators.

Multiple earnings reports will be rolling in early in the week, from big names including Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Best Buy (BBY), Dell Technologies (DELL), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR) , Gap (GPS), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Nordstrom (JWN), Pure Storage (PSTG), Urban Outfitters (URBN), VMware (VMW), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 22 brings the Chicago Federal Reserve national activity index, as well as existing home sales data.

Both the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) are due out on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be packed, with initial and continuing jobless claims out a day early due to the holiday. Personal and real disposable income data, as well as real consumer spending, core inflation, and new home sales data are on tap too.

Plus, investors will be looking out for durable, core capital, and trade in goods orders, a gross domestic product (GDP) revision, and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. Capping off the busy day is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

The market will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 26 is also clear of economic indicators, with the market closing early, at 1 PM ET.

