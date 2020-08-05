Markets
CLX

Shortages of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Are With Us Until 2021

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) says its disinfecting wipes will remain in short supply until next year, as the bleach maker has been unable to keep up with the overwhelming demand for them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously expected to be able to bring supply back into equilibrium by the summer, but as a second wave of COVID-19 cases materializes, consumers continue wanting to wipe down every surface in an attempt to kill the virus.

Woman taking a disinfecting wipe

Image source: Getty Images.

Cleaning up on COVID-19

In an interview with Reuters following Clorox's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Benno Dorer called disinfecting wipes "the hottest commodity in the business right now." He also said that even with 10 third-party manufacturers helping it produce the wipes, it's a complex supply chain involved in making them, so it's hard to meet demand. Clorox is looking to add additional contract manufacturers to help out.

Cleaning products account for more than 40% of Clorox's revenue, and fourth-quarter segment sales surged 33% from last year. Where demand had been up fivefold in the spring, the company said demand for disinfectants was now running six times higher.

Lysol disinfecting spray maker Reckitt Benckiser (OTC: RBGLY) recently reported similar outsize consumer demand, saying sales for the first six months of 2020 have rocketed 70% higher. Its similarly positioned disinfectant in international markets, Dettol, is up 62% year over year.

Having raised its full-year guidance in April, Reckitt Benckiser said it now expects to beat those new higher targets and boosted guidance again.

Clorox typically doesn't provide quarterly guidance, but it is expecting double-digit top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter. However, its full-year fiscal 2021 forecast is suggesting flat to low single-digit increases.

10 stocks we like better than Clorox
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clorox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular