US Markets
SEAC

Short-video app Triller and SeaChange call off $5 bln merger

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published

Short-video app Triller said on Tuesday it had ended its merger agreement with SeaChange International Inc, a provider of video advertising and streaming technology, sending shares of the listed company down 30% in premarket trading.

June 14 (Reuters) - Short-video app Triller said on Tuesday it had ended its merger agreement with SeaChange International Inc SEAC.O, a provider of video advertising and streaming technology, sending shares of the listed company down 30% in premarket trading.

The companies said they had mutually agreed to terminate the deal as it was "no longer possible to complete the merger prior to its termination date of June 30", adding they would not to seek an extension and that the termination was effective immediately.

In December, the two companies had inked a deal to take Triller public through a reverse merger with SeaChange in a deal that would have valued the combined entity at around $5 billion.

A reverse merger is a deal in which a private company goes public by buying a listed company.

M&A activity, especially SPAC deals, were among the hottest investment trends during the pandemic. However, they are losing investor attention due to regulatory scrutiny and market volatility.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular