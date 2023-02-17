Short-term German yields nudge at 2008 highs

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds came under pressure on Friday after a spate of strong economic data prompted investors to rethink how high global interest rates might go, which pushed yields on short-dated German debt to their highest since the financial crisis.

German two-year yields DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, rose by as much as 6.1 basis points to 2.943%, the highest since October 2008, when the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers unleashed a global recession. They were last flat at 2.88%, as were benchmark 10-year yields DE10YT=RR at 2.483%.

"Bunds are closing in on our bearish yield forecast (2.55%), but we are not inclined to revise it higher," Citi strategists, led by Jamie Searle, said in a note.

"Near-term, however, the momentum is undeniably bearish," they added.

The ICE BofA-ML MOVE index .MOVE, which tracks bond market volatility - a gauge of investor risk aversion - is heading for its biggest two-week rise since late November, as yields around the world have jumped.

It's still about 30% below October's 32-month high, and it's still narrowly above its lowest in almost two years, but February is proving to be a tough month for fixed income.

The market got a little respite from European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said on Friday euro zone interest rates would likely peak over the summer, but that a rate cut this year would be out of the question.

Bond prices cut their losses, which sent yields sharply lower, as investors took Villeroy's comments as a signal that interest rates could reach a lower peak than previously expected.

Inflation data from the United States to the euro zone and Britain, Canada and Japan shows price pressures are definitely cooling, bringing some relief to cash-strapped consumers.

But it's proving to be persistent in less flexible areas of the economy, such as wages and the service sector, which is forcing investors to accept that interest rates might be near their peak, but that peak is higher than previously thought and rate cuts will take longer to materialise.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview earlier on Friday that financial investors may be underestimating the persistence of inflation in the euro zone.

They might be underestimating it a little less than they were a couple of weeks ago, based on what the market is doing.

On Friday, a market-based gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone hit its highest since May last year. The five-year five-year forward inflation swap, which essentially reflects where investors believe inflation will be in 10 years' time EUIL5YF5Y=R, shot above 2.4%, from closer to 2.3% a week ago.

Money markets show that for the euro zone, traders expect the ECB to keep raising rates to around 3.7% by November this year. EUESTECBF=ICAP

That's an extra 50-bps in tightening that has been priced into the market in the last two weeks alone. Even Villeroy's remarks were not enough to prompt much of a shift on Friday.

FORGET 2023 RATE CUTS

Schnabel's fellow board member, Fabio Panetta, who strategists at ING describe as an "arch dove" said on Thursday smaller rate hikes wouldn't necessarily mean a lower terminal rate, which greased the wheels of Thursday's fixed income sell-off.

Peripheral euro zone debt has been hit hard. Italian two-year yields have risen by over a quarter of a percentage point this week alone.

Italian two-year yields IT2YT=RR nudged toward their highest since summer 2012, when the euro zone was mired in a multi-year debt crisis that forced bailouts for Greece, Portugal Ireland, as well as extensive support for the banking sector in countries like Spain and Cyprus.

Two-year BTP yields were last up 2 bps at 3.445%, off a session peak of 3.558%.

They've risen from below 3% at the start of the month, while 10-year yields IT10YT=RR were last flat at 4.338%, having risen earlier by as much as 14.9 bps on the day.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

