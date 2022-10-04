Short-Term Debt Markets as the Next Big Thing for Stablecoin Adoption

Co-Authored by Michael Guzik, CEO, and Raul Rendon, Analyst, of CLST, the peer-to-peer digital assets lending and borrowing platform

The billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio once said that the global economy is like a machine, running in mechanical cycles. If the world is a machine, then the short-term debt market is the lubricant that keeps it running.

In the case of digital assets, however, multiple recent failures have been plaguing the market since the beginning of the year. What is really going on, and what does the future hold?

Introduction to short-term debt markets

Short-term debt markets function as the lifeblood for institutions, providing liquidity for institutions and a risk-based, effective method for investors to work their cash. Short-term loans have a maturity date of up to one year, which makes them ideal for the generation of cash flow.

In the case of digital assets, the prevailing mediums of exchange are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and various stablecoins. Natural lenders are mostly crypto exchanges, yield funds, crypto foundations, but also treasuries holding formidable amounts of cash on their books. Target borrowers are usually spot-trading firms, market makers, derivatives traders, but also crypto exchanges looking for constant liquidity or trading volume.

Looking at it from a long-term perspective, business has been good. The total market cap for cryptocurrencies at the start of 2017, just five years ago, was around $17 billion, whereas right down, it’s around a trillion dollars, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite this impressive growth, the short-term debt market is merely a drop in the ocean compared to the traditional global short-term debt market

This raises the question: Why are there so many systemic problems in the current short-term market for digital assets?

What are the current problems in establishing the debt market?

The existence of a fully integrated global debt market for digital assets would seem almost intuitive, yet there are significant challenges in implementing it, namely, a lack of general regulation, an underdeveloped market, and a shortage of institutional liquidity.

Lack of general regulation

Currently, there are largely no structured risk management capabilities or best practices in place in the digital assets space. No institutional system exists currently for debt management surveillance. Assessing the inherent risk of a given investment is also difficult with the lack of interest rate benchmarks and counterparty ratings.

Due to the lack of rigid guidelines, bad actors have used unsecured or under-collateralized loans as a means of executing overleveraged trades in the highly volatile crypto asset space. Lack of proper risk management in the market has led to horrific market failures such as the meltdown of the stablecoin Terra, which triggered a domino effect, causing a 60-billion-dollar hole in the market that spread like a wildfire.

Underdeveloped market

Digital assets are such a new innovation that traditional investors have difficulties in not just capitalizing on the opportunities that they provide but in simply understanding the technological concept on which they operate.

Stablecoins lack an established market and underlying transparency. Transparency is vital for markets to function properly. Without a constant flow of information, an asymmetry of information is ever present, preventing traditional treasuries or investors from entering the market.

The high price volatility of the available digital assets is one of the core reasons why traditional finance is so hesitant in foraying into this space.

The difficulty in assessing an asset’s inherent risk makes it hazardous to even engage in business with these instruments to begin with. Loans tend to be over-collateralized to compensate for the implied volatility, creating an inefficient system.

Furthermore, the lack of standardized ratings for counterparties, such as the case with TradFi's, exacerbates the risk assessment even further. Without the perceived security of known counterparty risk, traditional treasuries are hesitant to allocate capital to operators in the digital assets space as they have no real way of identifying their counterparty risk.

Shortage of institutional liquidity

A major problem in the market is the severe lack of institutional liquidity. As traditional finance is still struggling to keep up with the accelerated development in the digital assets space, there is a lack of inflow of investments into the market, particularly on the short-term side.

Currently, most money flowing into digital assets stems from retail investors. Retail investors are typically attracted to decentralized yield protocols, where they deposit their money in liquidity pools against algorithmic yields, essentially facing a black box — a structure that is non-conducive to institutional lending.

Nevertheless, DeFi protocols are not the main driving force of the adoption of digital assets. The venues which facilitate the growth of cryptocurrencies are in fact peer-to-peer platforms, where institutional players are present. And right now, a paradigm shift of a maturing debt market is occurring.

What is coming in the next 3- 5 years?

We are currently seeing a paradigm shift in the maturing short-term debt market after the last credit implosion caused by Terra this year. This is a symptom of a growing market, and now is exactly the time for institutional investors to start entering the market. As market players are starting to learn how the market functions, further developments in the market are happening, causing further capital inflow.

As further institutional investors start entering the market, a greater amount of trading volume will start to permeate the market. Both institutional and retail investors are going to drive the growth of Stablecoins. Further growth of the market also implies that more innovation in the space will ensue.

To facilitate this growth and perhaps even catalyze and incentivize it, it is essential to have the appropriate infrastructure to situate.

Although the global short-term debt market for digital assets currently makes up a fraction of the traditional short-term debt market, we are amid a new era of finance. We are at the onset of a completely New Money market and traditional players are starting to notice.

The market is undergoing a severe liquidity crunch, and when there is a problem to be solved, there is also an opportunity.

