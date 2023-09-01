Short-Term Bond ETF (TBIL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF TBIL is probably on the radar. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 0.57% from its 52-week low price of $49.82/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

TBIL in Focus

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF aims to provide exposure to the current US 3 Month Treasury Bill. It tracks the ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index and seeks to make monthly dividend payments more frequent than those of the underlying security. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees (see: all the Government Bond ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The short-term corner of the Treasury market has been an area to watch lately, given thecurrent stock marketweakness. The U.S. credit rating downgrade, multiple bank downgrades and the Fed’s hawkish signal have made investors jittery, compelling them to hoard cash. As such, the appeal for cash-like ETFs has been on the rise as investors seek to mitigate the risk of a decline in the stock market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, TBIL might continue its strong performance, given its weighted alpha of 0.57 and a low 20-day volatility of 0.32%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.