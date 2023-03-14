Short-Term Bond ETF (NEAR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF NEAR is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 1.3% from its 52-week low price of $48.99/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

NEAR In Focus

The fund looks to maximize current income through diversified exposure to short-term bonds. The effective duration of the fund is 0.47 years. Weighted average maturity is 1.09 years. The fund charges 25 bps in fees and yields 2.22% annually.

Why The Move?

The banking crisis in the United States has triggered a flight to safety. Short-term bonds are yielding more than the benchmark 10-year U.S. treasuries. So, investors are probably flocking to this kind of short-duration bonds for higher current income with lesser risks.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, the fund has a positive weighted alpha of 0.50, which hints at more gains. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.