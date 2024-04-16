Short-Term Bets: 3 Cryptos to Buy BEFORE the Bitcoin Halving

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The next Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving is expected to occur any day. It will reduce the reward for successfully mining a block by 50%. That means after the halving successful miners will receive 3.125 BTC for their efforts. The rules of economic scarcity dictate that Bitcoin should thereafter become more valuable. It also suggests that there are some short-term bets to make given that Bitcoin generally spikes around halving and then cools for a period thereafter.

At the same time, Bitcoin also leads the cryptocurrency market. As it goes, so goes the rest of crypto. Its rising tide should therefore lift all boats creating multiple opportunities to buy and sell quickly and profit. Let’s take a look at a few of those opportunities.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Solana (SOL-USD) should continue to increase in value due to the Bitcoin halving. I should also quickly note that Solana is fundamentally different from the other cryptocurrencies discussed below: it is a very strong project that continues to show real potential to displace Ethereum (ETH-USD) over the long-term. The other cryptos below are simply speculative in nature and tend to provide outsized returns as a consequence.

Solana does a lot of what Ethereum does but better. It provides the basis for dApps and smart contracts like Ethereum but does so more cheaply. It also offers superior transaction speeds relative to Ethereum.

Solana has already increased in value by 75% in 2024. That isn’t by accident. Instead, it is because investors are increasingly aware of its potential to dethrone Ethereum over the long term.

To be clear, I do think Solana is a good long-term investment. However, I also feel that Solana continues to have the potential to surge in the coming days.

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)

Generally speaking, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is one of the better places for speculative investors to direct their capital when major catalysts arise. Dogecoin has emerged as the go-to speculative vehicle in the cryptocurrency space.

What it doesn’t have is real utility. That’s been painfully obvious since its inception. Its creators have continually noted that it was never meant to be anything more than a joke. Yet, here we are today with Dogecoin boasting a market capitalization near $29 billion.

Dogecoin also continues to have powerful support in the form of Elon Musk. He has long championed the project more recently hinting at integrations with his X platform.

That connection is another positive factor for Dogecoin in the approach to the Bitcoin halving. Dogecoin has shown the ability to provide rapid, outsized games time and time again. It is very common for Dogecoin to provide 10% returns over the course of a 24-hour span. Do not be surprised when it does so again.

Pepe (PEPE-USD)

Pepe (PEPE-USD) is another obvious speculative choice for short-term traders looking to secure profits before the Bitcoin halving.

It’s an altcoin/meme coin that generally has no utility aside from a well-known name. Fortunately, that’s all that is necessary to make gains by trading meme coins. Pepe is also incredibly inexpensive and currently trades for $0.000007174.

It’s that combination of super low price and well-known name that make Pepe similar to Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). Shiba Inu exploded in 2021 creating incredible returns for investors at that time. It did the same thing again in early 2024.

The point here is that Pepe bears striking similarities to Shiba Inu. The other point is that as Bitcoin Rises meme coins have time and again shown the ability to provide outsized returns relative to Bitcoin. In other words, when Bitcoin jumps by a few percentage points meme coins like Pepe can jump much more. The Bitcoin having is likely to provide opportunities for Pepe to increase rapidly.

